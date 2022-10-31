 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Essex's Baker, Johnson named academic all-state

Brianne Johnson, Essex

Essex senior Brianne Johnson brings her arm back for an attack attempt during the Trojanettes' home match against Heartland Christian Monday, Sept. 19.

 Bryan Clark/Page County Newspapers

Essex seniors Olivia Baker and Brianne Johnson have been named Academic All-State for the 2022 volleyball season by the Iowa Girls Coaches Association.

Baker and Johnson were two of more than 60 athletes from across the state to receive the honor.

Senior volleyball players must have a grade point average of 3.75 or higher and score 27 or better on the ACT to receive the award.

Baker led the Trojanettes in blocks this season and was second in kills, while Johnson had the second most digs and third most kills on the team.

