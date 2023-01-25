Essex's Baker, Kalkas chosen to cheer at Shrine Bowl

Two Essex cheerleaders have been selected to the 2023 Iowa Shrine Bowl All-Star Cheerleading Team.

Essex senior Olivia Baker and sophomore Kirsten Kalkas were nominated by their head coach, Mary Ohnmacht, and will be part of the statewide cheer squad that is made up of the best senior cheerleaders across Iowa.

Ohnmacht said she was pushed by other cheer coaches to nominate Kalkas and Baker.

“I was inspired to push myself to have my girls get out of their comfort zones to try these things,” Ohnmacht said. “I’m so glad they did. I hope their experiences inspire more to want to try out and maybe other girls to do cheer.”

Baker and Kalkas will be part of the squad who will perform as part of the Iowa Shrine Bowl All-Star Classic July 22, at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.

Additionally, Baker was chosen to be on the Iowa Cheer Coaches Association All-Star Squad that will perform at the Iowa Basketball Coaches Association All-Star Games in March. Kalkas was chosen as an alternate for the same event, which takes place at Dallas Center-Grimes High School.