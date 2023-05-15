The Essex track and field teams will be represented at the State Track and Field Championships by the same two athletes who made last year’s field, and in the same events.

Trojanette senior Olivia Baker qualified in the shot put and Trojan junior Tony Racine in the long jump, with both scheduled to compete at Drake Stadium in Des Moines Thursday morning.

Both had to wait for an at-large qualifying spot after finishing second and third in their events at the Class 1A State Qualifying Meet, held Thursday, May 11, at Southwest Valley High School in Corning.

Only the winner of each event at the 1A state qualifying meets earned an automatic spot at the state meet. The next 14 marks from across the state in each event also receive entry to the state meet and it’s those additional marks that were good enough for Baker and Racine.

Racine finished second in the long jump with a best leap of 20 feet, 0.5 inches, while Baker was third in the shot put with a throw of 36 feet.

The Essex girls scored 25 points at the meet while the Essex boys scored 10, both finishing 12th in the field.

Riley King had a strong night in the distance events for the Trojanettes, but her runner-up time of 12 minutes, 28.62 seconds in the 3,000-meter run and her third-place 1,500 meter time of 5:48.73, weren’t quite good enough to receive a place at the state meet.

Cindy Swain earned a seventh-place medal in the 100 for the Essex girls, running the straight line in 13.92. Swain also anchored the sixth-place 4x200 meter relay with Addy Resh, Brooke Burns and Tori Burns in 2:02.48.

The only other medal the Essex boys earned at the meet was a seventh-place mark from Isaiah Sholes in the high jump at 5-4.

Full Essex results (Top 8 places noted)

Girls

Team scoring: 12. Essex 25.

100-meter dash: 7. Cindy Swain 13.92.

800-meter run: Kylie Valdez 3:03.75.

1,500-meter run: 3. Riley King 5:48.73.

3,000-meter run: 2. Riley King 12:28.62.

100-meter hurdles: Alex King 23.39; Mariska Kirchert 23.51.

Discus: Brianne Johnson 75-3.5; Natalie Taylor 37-11.

Shot put: 3. Olivia Baker 36-0 (State Qualifier); Natalie Taylor 23-7.

4x100 meter relay: Essex (Addy Resh, Brooke Burns, Tori Burns, Cindy Swain) 57.30.

4x200 meter relay: 6. Essex (Addy Resh, Brooke Burns, Tori Burns, Cindy Swain) 2:02.48.

800-meter medley relay: Essex (Mariska Kirchert, Brianne Johnson, Alex King, Kylie Valdez) 2:21.38.

Boys

Team scoring: 12. Essex 10.

100-meter dash: Ashon Kline 13.50; Wade Sholes 13.54.

200-meter dash: Wade Sholes 27.25; Isaiah Sholes 30.61.

400-meter dash: Ashon Kline 1:05.86; Isaiah Sholes 1:12.42.

1,600-meter run: Keaton Anderson 7:46.34.

3,200-meter run: Keaton Anderson 16:48.27.

Discus: John Staley 81-2; Damien Aradanas 54-7.

Shot put: Tony Racine 36-4; Cash Seaman 32-3.

High jump: 7. Isaiah Sholes 5-4.

Long jump: 2. Tony Racine 20-0.5 (State Qualifier); Wade Sholes 16-9.75.