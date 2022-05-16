Essex's Baker, Racine to state meet

The Essex track and field teams will have two field events at the state track and field meet, which runs May 19-21 at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.

Tony Racine won the long jump title at a Class 1A state qualifying meet Thursday, May 12, at Fremont-Mills High School to earn an automatic invitation to the state meet. Olivia Baker found out Saturday morning when the full list of state qualifiers was released that her shot put throw of 36-2 would be good enough to compete at the state meet as well.

Racine jumped 19 feet, 8.75 inches to earn the automatic qualifying spot.

He scored a lot of the Trojans’ 28 points, which gave them a 12th-place finish.

Racine ended fourth in the 100 meter dash in 11.71 seconds and fifth in 200 in 24.30.

The rest of the Trojan points came from Johnny Resh. He was fourth in the 200 in 24.09, seventh in the 100 in 11.85 and seventh in the long jump at 17-10.25.

Baker was one of four Trojanettes to earn an individual medal Thursday.

Riley Jensen finished third in the high jump at 4-8. Brianne Johnson was fifth in the discus at 86 feet and Tori Burns raced to an eighth-place finish in the 800 in a time of 2:55.27.

The Trojanettes also placed in three of the four relays they entered.

A fourth-place mark in the 4x100 relay was the top finisher with the team of Kyndra Gray, Brooke Burns, Tori Burns and Cindy Swain bringing the baton around the track in a time of 55.51. The 4x800 team of Emma Barrett, Jensen, Alex King and Burns placed fifth in 12:18.64. The 4x200 ended eighth in 2:03.94 with Gray, Barrett, Baker and Swain.

Baker and Racine compete Thursday morning at the state meet. Follow the results at the Page County Newspapers Sports Facebook page and look for an Essex recap after the events at valleynewstoday.com.

Full Essex girls results (Top eight places noted)

Team scoring: 11. Essex 26.

100 meter dash: Desiree Glasgo 15.18. Helena Hamalainen 17.03.

200 meter dash: Helena Hamalainen 34.98. Desiree Glasgo 35.20.

800 meter run: 8. Tori Burns 2:55.27. Alex King 3:17.91.

1500 meter run: Riley Jensen 6:31.80.

100 meter hurdles: Brianne Johnson 19.38.

High jump: 3. Riley Jensen 4-8.

Long jump: Emma Barrett 13-1.75.

Shot put: 4. Olivia Baker 36-2. Natalie Taylor 25-11.

Discus: 5. Brianne Johnson 86-0. Natalie Taylor 63-5.

4x100 meter relay: 4. Essex (Kyndra Gray, Brooke Burns, Tori Burns, Cindy Swain) 55.51.

4x200 meter relay: 8. Essex (Kyndra Gray, Emma Barrett, Olivia Baker, Cindy Swain) 2:03.94.

4x800 meter relay: 5. Essex (Emma Barrett, Riley Jensen, Alex King, Tori Burns) 12:18.64.

800 meter medley relay: Essex (Kyndra Gray, Tori Burns, Cindy Swain, Riley Jensen) 2:11.90.

Full Essex boys results (Top eight places noted)

Team scoring: 12. Essex 28.

100 meter dash: 4. Tony Racine 11.71. 7. Johnny Resh 11.85.

200 meter dash: 4. Johnny Resh 24.09. 5. Tony Racine 24.30.

400 meter dash: Nic Givens 1:04.94.

800 meter run: Qwintyn Vanatta 2:37.93.

1600 meter run: Nic Givens 6:28.03. Keaton Anderson 7:15.48.

3200 meter run: Keaton Anderson 14:47.56.

110 meter hurdles: Qwintyn Vanatta 23.32.

High jump: Qwintyn Vanatta No height.

Long jump: 1. Tony Racine 19-8.75. 7. Johnny Resh 17-10.25.

Shot put: Kooper Nelson 37-0. Johnathan Staley 32-1.

Discus: Johnathan Staley 95-1. Cash Seaman 63-3.

4x100 meter relay: Essex (Nic Givens, Johnathan Staley, Skylar Hall, Cash Seaman) 1:01.50.

800 meter medley relay: Essex (Johnathan Staley, Kooper Nelson, Skylar Hall, Nic Givens) 2:08.14.