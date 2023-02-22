ESSEX — Essex senior Olivia Baker is going to cheer and compete in track and field in college.

She signed with the Buena Vista cheer and track and field teams Wednesday, Feb. 22, in a ceremony at Essex High School.

Baker has been watching her sister Kelli cheer at Buena Vista for the last few years and said she fell in love with the school pretty quickly.

“I went on a visit and fell in love with it even more,” Olivia Baker said. “I realized how much I wanted a small school.”

Baker said cheer was the first of the two sports she decided on pursuing and said Buena Vista head cheer coach Kezia Molinsky has been recruiting her for a while.

“(Molinsky) reached out to me and came to the state competitions and watched me cheer,” Baker said. “She really wanted me on the team and said I would be a great addition.”

Baker said her love of cheer has really progressed these last couple years as Essex cheer coach Mary Ohnmacht has been seeking out more opportunities for her team.

“These last two years we started going to camps,” Baker said, “and Mary has gotten us a chance to go to the Shrine Bowl and I’ll be at the All-Star Cheer in March. It opened my eyes to see all the opportunities that cheer can bring me.”

Baker said track and field wasn’t on her radar as a possibility in college until she qualified for the state meet in the shot put last spring. From there, Baker said her sister put her in contact with the Buena Vista track and field coach.

“The track coach is also the weights coach there and he reached out,” Baker said. “I had a phone call with him and he said he would love have me on the team and I would be a perfect fit.”

Baker plans to go into her freshman year undecided on a major, but is leaning toward either something in the medical field or something in criminal justice.