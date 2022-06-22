Essex's Burns, Sidney's Jacobs deliver pitching gems

The Essex Trojanettes and Sidney Cowgirls split a Corner Conference softball doubleheader Monday, June 20, at Essex. The Trojanettes won the opener 5-1 before the Cowgirls won 12-0 in three innings in the second game.

The first game saw Essex sophomore Tori Burns strike out 13 Sidney batters, giving up just one hit, two walks and one unearned run.

Sidney pitcher Makenna Laumann gave up just four hits with EmmaJo Harris having two, including a triple that helped Essex to a two-run sixth inning to add a little cushion to the lead.

Brianne Johnson and Olivia Baker had the other Essex hits, with Johnson scoring once and driving in a run.

Sadie Thompson had the only Sidney hit and scored the only Sidney run.

The second game saw the Cowgirls go off for 10 runs in the third inning to end the game early.

Laumann led Sidney with three hits and two runs scored and Kaden Payne added two hits and a two-run home run.

Gabi Jacobs struck out five and threw a one-hit shutout in the circle for the Cowgirls.

Baker had the only Essex hit.

Brooke Burns started in the circle for the Trojanettes and got just one out, giving up two unearned runs, before Tori Burns came on to finish. She gave up just four hits, but nine errors helped lead to 10 runs, seven unearned. She struck out six.

Essex ended the day 4-11 overall and 4-4 in the conference while Sidney finished play 5-7 on the season and 2-4 in the conference.