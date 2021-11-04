 Skip to main content
Essex's Jensen named academic all-state
Essex's Jensen named academic all-state

Riley Jensen, Essex

Essex senior Riley Jensen makes a front row pass during the Trojanettes' home match against East Mills last month.

 Bryan Clark/Page County Newspapers

Essex senior Riley Jensen has earned a top academic honor.

Jensen was one of 61 volleyball athletes in the state to be named Academic All State in the sport this season.

The IGCA’s all-state award is limited to seniors who have a cumulative grade point average of 3.75 or higher and an ACT score of 27 or higher.

On the court, Jensen finished the season with 53 kills, 45 blocks and 17 digs helping lead the Trojanettes to a 4-20 overall record.

