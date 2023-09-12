The Essex and Sidney girls and boys cross country teams all had a top 10 finisher at the Tarkio Indian Cross Country Run Monday, Sept. 11.

Essex’s Tony Racine was the top area finisher, taking third in the boys field of 43 athletes with a finishing time of 18 minutes, 50 seconds. He trailed only champion Jonathan Eckstein of Bishop LeBlond and Keaton Zembles of Mound City. Zembles led Mound City to the team title with 30 points.

Carter Buttry led Sidney with an eighth-place mark in a time of 19:20. Buttry had three teammates in the field while Racine had two.

Sidney’s Flynt Bell finished 14th in a time of 20:15. The other two Cowboys in the field were Will Bryant, who was 34th in 24:39 and Mavryc Morgan ended 36th at 25:02.

Finishing between Bryant and Morgan was Essex’s Isaiah Sholes in a time of 25:01. Keaton Anderson was the other Essex athlete in the field. He finished 42nd in 33:16.

Ella Sandahl was the only Essex athlete in the girls field and Alexis Barrett the only one from Sidney in a field of 21 athletes. Sandahl finished seventh in 24:25 while Barrett was 10th in 25:52.

Each Sidney athlete ran a season's best time.

Mya Wray of Platte Valley won the individual title in 20:30 while East Atchison earned the team title with 25 points.

The Essex and Sidney teams both travel to Southwest Valley Thursday for their next meet.