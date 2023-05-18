DES MOINES — Essex junior Tony Racine achieved a rare accomplishment of qualifying for a field event final, but not earning a state medal.

Racine finished ninth in the Class 1A long jump Thursday, May 18, at the State Track and Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines. Essex’s Olivia Baker finished 22nd in the girls shot put.

Competing in the first of two flights in the boys long jump, Racine was able to leap 20 feet, 3.25 inches in his third and final jump of the preliminaries. With the second flight complete, that distance had Racine in ninth, but he was tied with Madrid’s Tyler Fuller for eighth. Fuller had a better second jump than Racine to take the eighth spot, but the top eight plus ties qualify for the finals. Qualifying for the finals gave Racine three more jumps, but he was unable to improve on that distance and finished ninth.

“Everything felt alright and everything felt good,” Racine said. “They felt like they were good jumps, but none were as far as I thought. It was awesome to compete in the finals and hoped I would get a medal, but I made the finals and that’s an improvement from last year and something to build on for next year.”

Racine has been battling a couple different leg injuries the last few weeks, which limited him to field events. Trojans head coach Ray Liles said Racine has showed a lot of heart these last few weeks.

“He scraped into qualifying to get to state and then scraped into qualifying for the finals,” Liles said. “Last year, he was 16th and this year he’s ninth. Hopefully, he can look back on this and push forward going into next year.”

Like Racine, Baker was competing in the same event for the second year in a row. She also improved her place, taking 22nd with a best throw of 32-10.75.

“This year was a lot better knowing coming in what to expect,” Baker said. “I was hoping to get back to state this year and am glad I did. This is a good way to end it being here with all of these people.”

Baker’s second throw of three was her best on the day, with the other two also being above 32 feet. Baker is also dealing with a leg injury. Hers will require surgery next month and head coach Fred Patton said Baker did a great job pushing herself all season.

“She was definitely focused coming in,” Patton said. “Injuries derailed her a little this year, but she pushed through them and did a good job just getting here.”

This was the second year in a row Baker and Racine have been Essex’s representatives at the state meet.