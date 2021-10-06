 Skip to main content
Essex's Racine, Sample place 7th at Platteview
Essex's Racine, Sample place 7th at Platteview

Schlachter Racine

Essex sophomore Tony Racine and Shenandoah junior Paul Schlachter look to outsprint each other during the final stretch of the Shenandoah cross country meet Thursday, Sept. 30.

 Bryan Clark/Page County Newspapers

The Essex cross country teams left Platteview (Neb.) with a pair of top 10 finishes Monday, Oct. 4.

Essex junior Tori Sample finished seventh in the 13 athlete girls field. Sample finished the course at the Platteview Country Club in 26 minutes, 17 seconds.

Essex sophomore Tony Racine was seventh out of 35 in the boys field in a time of 20:35.

The Nebraska City boys and girls won the team titles. The Nebraska City girls only had to beat out Platteview and did 18-22. The Nebraska City boys scored 13 points to beat out three other teams. Platteview was runner-up with 23. Only the top four runners are counted for team scores in Nebraska cross country.

Platteview’s Olivia Lawrence won the girls race in 21:32 and Nebraska City’s Mason Houghton the boys race in 18:19.

