Essex's Racine, Sample place 7th at Platteview

Essex junior Tori Sample finished seventh in the 13 athlete girls field. Sample finished the course at the Platteview Country Club in 26 minutes, 17 seconds.

Essex sophomore Tony Racine was seventh out of 35 in the boys field in a time of 20:35.

The Nebraska City boys and girls won the team titles. The Nebraska City girls only had to beat out Platteview and did 18-22. The Nebraska City boys scored 13 points to beat out three other teams. Platteview was runner-up with 23. Only the top four runners are counted for team scores in Nebraska cross country.