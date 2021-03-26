Essex's York happy to be a Trojanette

Track and field is York’s second favorite sport. She throws the shot put and discus for the Trojanettes and said qualifying for the state track meet is a goal this spring.

In all of her sports this year, York has been part of a small group of upperclassmen leading a big group of younger girls, who are showing well so far. York is excited to see what they can accomplish.

“It’s been really good to lead these girls,” York said. “They need that upper leadership. I have been trying to give them pointers to help them. They will succeed the next couple years.”

York has had a great career at Essex, always giving it her all and cheering on her teammates.

“I like being loud because my teammates know I’m there for them,” York said. “If they are down I like to pick them back up. I know they can do it physically because I see it in practice every day.”

York said although there haven’t been very many wins during her time at Essex, she has enjoyed her time as a Trojanette.

“Essex hasn’t had a great record,” York said, “but playing for Essex and doing great is wonderful for me because I get to give back to the town and play for the school.”