Essex's York happy to be a Trojanette

Essex senior Sami York has stayed quite busy during her time as an Essex Trojanette and is hoping to finish her high school career with a good showing in her two favorite sports.
York continues our series on area seniors who have been involved in four sports throughout their high school career.
York has competed in volleyball, basketball, track and field and softball for the Trojanettes, playing all of them since junior high and softball before then.
“Softball is my favorite,” York said. “I like helping my teammates. It’s a fun sport.”
York plays softball outside of school as well with a team out of Ralston, Nebraska. She also goes to Omaha once a week to work on her game.
“I have a personal coach there to get lessons from,” York said. “She watches me do a bunch of fundamental things from catching to infield as well as hitting. It’s pretty great.”
York hit a home run during Essex’s shortened softball season last summer and said going deep is pretty awesome.
“I really want to hit one grand slam,” York said, “but the pressure is on when that happens. Nobody in the Corner Conference pitches to me much though. I’m hoping to play in college and will hopefully hit a lot more and do well there.”
Track and field is York’s second favorite sport. She throws the shot put and discus for the Trojanettes and said qualifying for the state track meet is a goal this spring.
In all of her sports this year, York has been part of a small group of upperclassmen leading a big group of younger girls, who are showing well so far. York is excited to see what they can accomplish.
“It’s been really good to lead these girls,” York said. “They need that upper leadership. I have been trying to give them pointers to help them. They will succeed the next couple years.”
York has had a great career at Essex, always giving it her all and cheering on her teammates.
“I like being loud because my teammates know I’m there for them,” York said. “If they are down I like to pick them back up. I know they can do it physically because I see it in practice every day.”
York said although there haven’t been very many wins during her time at Essex, she has enjoyed her time as a Trojanette.
“Essex hasn’t had a great record,” York said, “but playing for Essex and doing great is wonderful for me because I get to give back to the town and play for the school.”
York is also involved in band, choir and speech at Essex and said she “does some art stuff too.”
York said being involved in four sports has taught her to be a leader and knowing she has to keep track of time.
“I always keep pushing and stay after practice to work a little harder,” York said. “It’s been fun.”
York plans on going to college after graduation and major in accounting, saying she hopes to become a Certified Public Accountant (CPA).