Essex's York signs with Morningside softball

Essex senior Sami York signed Tuesday, April 20, to continue her softball career in college.

York officially signed with Morningside College in Sioux City, a program that has won 35 of their 39 games this season as of the day of York’s signing, and qualified for the NAIA National Tournament two years ago.

York said the decision to continue her softball career was an easy one.

“It’s my favorite sport and I love it so much,” York said. “I understand the sport and it’s just wonderful to play.”

York said Morningside won out over one other school.

“It’s a really good small community there (at Morningside),” York said, “I’m from a small town and going into a smaller college works well for me.”

In her four seasons of high school softball at Essex, including the one season that Essex and Stanton shared the sport, she has a .305 batting average with six home runs and 35 RBIs. She has also played a lot of league softball in and around Omaha and gained a lot of exposure there.