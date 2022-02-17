Ettleman 0-2 at state wrestling tournament

DES MOINES – Seth Ettleman’s first experience at the state wrestling tournament came to a quick end Thursday, Feb. 17, in the opening session of the Class 2A championships at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

Southwest Iowa’s 113-pound sophomore lost twice by fall in the first period, ending his tournament. Ettleman lost to top-ranked Kade Blume of Roland-Story – who won last season’s 106 pound title as a freshman – in the first round in a fall time of 1 minute, 46 seconds. Ettleman then lost in the first round of consolation to ninth-ranked Jack Showalter of Hampton-Dumont-CAL in a fall time of 1:06.

“We knew the returning state champion that he would be tough,” Southwest Iowa head coach Aaron Lang said on Ettleman’s first career state tournament match. “We were looking to stay in good positions, but Kade did a good job with a head position on us and got a couple takedowns. We fought as hard as we could.”

Lang said the time between Ettleman’s two matches was about staying positive and remembering what he did to earn his spot at the state tournament.

The match against Showalter, though, was a quick one as the senior earned his 44th win of the season to stay alive in the consolation side of the bracket and eliminate Ettleman.

“Showalter was really long and we knew underneath wasn’t where we wanted to be,” Lang said. “He took a good shot, finished a takedown and it just wasn’t our day.”

Ettleman was the first Southwest Iowa wrestler in seven years to qualify for the state tournament and Lang said that experience is huge for him and his teammates going forward.

“You can’t take anything away from the experience,” Lang said, “and being in the top 16 in Class 2A is a huge accomplishment. Watch for us, he’ll be back.”

Ettleman’s season ends with a record of 39-11.