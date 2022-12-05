Ettleman earns title, leading Warriors in Treynor

Southwest Iowa’s Seth Ettleman earned the 120 pound title at the Treynor Boys Wrestling Invitational Saturday, Dec. 3, while teammate Gabe Johnson placed third at 126 to lead the Warriors.

The Warriors scored 121 team points to finish sixth in the field of 14 teams. OABCIG was just six points ahead of the Warriors. Kingsley-Pierson rolled to the team title with 279.5 points.

Ettelman’s day was an easy one as he pinned his quarterfinal opponent and then earned a pair of technical falls, 18-3 over Treynor’s Jett Sornson in the semifinals and then 15-0 in just 3 minutes, 53 seconds, over Peyton Koster of Kingsley-Pierson in the final.

After winning his quarterfinal match by fall, Johnson dropped a 10-7 decision to Levi Haggin of Kingsley-Pierson in the semifinals. Johnson won by fall in the consolation semifinal and then earned a 17-5 major decision over OABCIG’s Caden Spetman in the third place match.

Southwest Iowa head coach Aaron Lang had nine athletes in the field and Blake Schaaf was the next best finisher, taking fourth at 132. Each of Schaaf’s five matches was done in the first period, with him winning three and losing two.

Philip Gardner, Kurt Speed, Christian Mayer and Mason Dovel placed fifth in their class for the Warriors while Tyler Johnson took sixth.

Dovel split his four matches at 285 with each match ending in a fall, including a win over Gian Luca Salazar Portillo of Buena Vista in the fifth-place match. Mayer also had a 2-2 day with all of his matches ending in a fall at 195. Mayer beat Derick Kimble of Buena Vista for fifth.

It was the same for Speed at 160 and Gardner at 138. Gardner pinned Griswold’s Mason Steinhoff in the fifth-place match, while Speed was able to work a third period pin of Panorama’s Gabe Wagner.

Johnson went 1-3 for sixth place at 220, with his only win being a second round consolation fall over Steven Craig of Lewis Central.

Mavryc Morgan was also in the field for the Warriors at 152 and he lost both of his matches by fall.