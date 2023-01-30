Ettleman earns tournament championship at East Mills

Seth Ettleman won another tournament title, leading the Southwest Iowa boys wrestling team to a fourth-place finish at the East Mills Invitational Saturday, Jan. 28.

Ettleman won all three of his matches by technical fall to win the 120 pound title, including an 18-2 win over Logan-Magnolia’s Lyrick Stueve in the final.

The Warriors scored 127.5 team points, beating Lenox by 16, but well behind the top three teams from Logan-Magnolia, Abraham Lincoln and Treynor.

The Warriors had an additional three athletes lose in the championship match in Dylan Linkenhoker, Sam Daly and Brandon Orozco.

Orozco pinned his first two opponents at 285, including a sudden victory pin over Logan-Magnolia’s Grant Brix in the quarterfinals. Orozco lost by fall to Treynor’s Dan Gregory in the final.

Daly earned a win by fall in the 220 quarterfinals before beating Abraham Lincoln’s Warren Summers 4-1 in the semifinals. Daly was pinned in the first period by Archbishop Bergan’s Clay Hedges in the final.

Linkenhoker won his first two matches by fall at 170 before dropping a 4-0 decision to Jordan Martin-England of Lenox in the final.

Gabe Johnson added a third-place finish for the Warriors. He won his quarterfinal by fall before losing by third period fall in the semifinals to East Union’s Dj Islas. Johnson came back to pin Brant Freeberg of Tri-Center in the third-place match.

Blake Schaaf and Kurt Speed added sixth-place finishes for the Warriors.

Speed won three of his five matches, one by fall, one by major decision and an opening round 8-5 decision over Nick Keller of Abraham Lincoln at 160. Speed was pinned in his two losses.

Schaaf won just once in three tries at 132. He lost by a 9-1 major decision in the quarterfinal and then was able to pin Andrew Laramy of East Mills before dropping a 13-11 decision to Ethan Baxter of Griswold in the fifth-place match.

Flynt Bell was the only other Warrior to win a match, as he pinned Abraham Lincoln’s Ezekiel Leichtner in a consolation match at 152.

Mavryc Morgan, Christian Mayer, Noah Howe and Wyatt Thompson were also in the field for the Warriors.

The Warriors are back on the mat Tuesday for a quad at East Atchison.