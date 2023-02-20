DES MOINES – Southwest Iowa junior Seth Ettleman earned his first state tournament win in his second appearance and classmate Gabe Johnson competed at the state tournament for the first time Feb. 15-18, at the Iowa High School Athletic Association State Wrestling Championships.

Competing at 120 pounds, Ettleman lost by fall in the first round to Eagle Grove’s Kaden Pritchard, with a fall time of 3 minutes, 53 seconds.

That dropped Ettleman into the consolation bracket, which started Thursday and he earned his first state win beating Albia’s Conner Pickerell 4-0, earning near fall points in the second period and a takedown in the third. Ettleman’s tournament ended later Thursday, however, with a 6-1 loss to CJ Davis of Burlington Notre Dame.

“Seth was a little tense even though he has been here before and dropped his first match,” Southwest Iowa head coach Aaron Lang said. “He was able to relax the second day and wrestled much better. He earned his first win and showed he belongs here. We had a great offseason a year ago and he went from getting pinned in the first period a year ago to winning a match and taking a former state medalist to a 6-1 match. He’ll get better.”

Johnson was pinned in both of his matches, losing in 2:32 to Solon’s Jordan Schmidt in the first round and in 1:37 to Taevyn Zinnel of Algona in Thursday’s opening round of consolation.

“Gabe showed a lot of grit and fight in his matches and showed flashes of greatness,” Lang said. “He capped his junior year with a state tournament bid. A year ago he was sixth at sectionals. He put in a lot of hard work in the offseason. I’m very proud of his effort.”

Johnson’s season ended at 36-13 and Ettleman’s at 45-8 and they’ll return next year with high expectations as seniors.