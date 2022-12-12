Ettleman, Johnson earn titles at Lenox

Seth Ettleman and Gabe Johnson won the 120 and 126 pound weight brackets to lead Southwest Iowa boys wrestling at the Lenox Invitational Saturday, Dec. 10.

With only three teammates in the field, though, the Warriors finished 10th in the 10-team field with 73 points.

Nodaway Valley scored 185 points to win the team title.

Ettleman had little trouble earning two technical falls and a fall to advance to the 120-pound final, including a 17-1 second period technical fall of Nodaway Valley’s Eli Harris in the semifinals. Ettleman earned a 7-5 decision in sudden victory over Brayden Maeder of Southwest Valley in the final.

Johnson earned a pair of major decisions to advance to the 126-pound final, including a 13-4 win over Tanner Turner of Maryville in the semifinals. Johnson then beat Dj Islas of East Union 9-6 in the final.

Flynt Bell was the only other Warrior to place, finishing fourth at 152. Bell pinned his first round opponent and then lost by fall to Noah Kok of Moravia in the quarterfinals. Bell earned two more wins by fall in a combined 1 minute, 57 seconds, before being pinned again by Kok in the third-palce match.

Blake Schaaf won one match at 132 and Mavryc Morgan won another at 152 for Southwest Iowa, although Morgan couldn’t score any team points for the Warriors, since he was competing in the same weight class as Bell.

The Warriors travel to Tarkio Thursday for the Corner Conference Duals.