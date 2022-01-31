Ettleman, Johnson win titles at East Mills Tourney

Southwest Iowa’s Seth Ettleman and Gabe Johnson both won a pair of matches to win individual titles at the East Mills Wrestling Invitational Saturday, Jan. 29.

Brexton Roberts added a runner-up finish for the Warriors and Kyle Kesterson placed third to help Southwest Iowa to a fifth place team finish with 116.5 points in the 13-team field.

Abraham Lincoln won the team title with 179 points, 26 better than MVAOCOU. Treynor and Logan-Magnolia were also ahead of the Warriors.

Ettleman and Johnson both cruised to their individual titles. Ettleman earned a fall and two technical falls, beating Abraham Lincoln’s Jonathon Ryan 18-2 in the final at 113.

Johnson’s first match wasn’t until the semifinals at 120. He won by tech fall there before a first period pin over Logan-Magnolia’s Lyrick Stueve in the final.

Roberts won his first two matches by fall in the first period to advance to the final at 195. He was then pinned by Koa McIntyire of Archbishop Bergan (Neb.) in the championship match.

Kesterson had a 3-1 day at 138 to take third. His only loss was a 12-4 setback in the semifinal against Caden McDowell of Abraham Lincoln. His three wins included two pins in less than a minute and a medical forfeit.

Andreas Buttry and Chance Roof finished fifth on the day for the Warriors and Kurt Speed took sixth.

Buttry won three matches on the day. After losing by fall in the first round, Buttry earned two quick pins in the consolation bracket before losing 10-3 to Logan-Magnolia’s Kalab Kuhl in a consolation semifinal. Buttry responded with a second period pin of Archbishop Bergan’s Nicholas Johnson in the fifth place match.

Roof had two quick pins for his two wins, but also lost twice by fall.

Speed pinned his first round opponent at 152 and then won a 14-4 major decision over Carsten Hadley of MVAOCOU in the quarterfinals. He lost his semifinal to Treynor’s Zack Robbins by fall and was then pinned two more times for the sixth place finish.

Dawson Erickson and Cooper Marvel were both 0-2 on the day for the Warriors.

Southwest Iowa wraps up the regular season with a quad at Rock Port Tuesday before competing in Harlan Saturday in a Class 2A Sectional. The Warriors and host Cyclones are joined there by Carroll, Glenwood, Greene County and Red Oak. The top two in each weight class advance to the district tournament the following Saturday.