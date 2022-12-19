Ettleman leads Warriors at Glenwood Tourney

Seth Ettleman earned a runner-up finish in leading the Southwest Iowa boys wrestling team to a 10th-place finish Saturday, Dec. 17, at the Glenwood Tournament.

The Warriors scored 55.5 points, just 1.5 points out of ninth and 4.5 out of eighth. Carlisle scored 296.5 points to win the tournament by more than 100 points.

Ettleman was one of just four Warriors to place in the top six on the day. He didn’t have to wrestle until a win by technical fall, 22-7 over Maryville’s Dayn Henderson in the 120 pound semifinals. Ettleman lost for the first time this season in the final, as he was pinned in the first period by Ryan Rider of Carlisle.

Blake Schaaf and Sam Daly finished fifth in their respective weight classes while Kurt Speed took home sixth place for the Warriors.

Daly won his quarterfinal match by fall at 220 pounds before losing by fall to Carlisle’s Joshua Hemsted in the semifinals. Daly then dropped a 3-2 decision to Matt Schwery of Harlan in a consolation semifinal before pinning Colton Polson of Boys Town in the fifth-place match.

Schaaf lost in the quarterfinals by fall at 126. He earned a consolation round pin before losing by fall to Tanner Turner of Maryville in the consolation semifinal. Schaaf ended his day on a high note, beating Shane Noeth of Harlan 6-4 in a sudden victory period in the fifth-place match.

Speed won a consolation match by fall to earn a spot into the consolation semifinals. He lost that match as well as his quarterfinal and fifth-place match, all by fall.

The remaining seven Warriors combined to win just two matches during the day. Flynt Bell won his second round consolation match by fall at 152 and Christian Mayer did the same at 182, but neither could make their way back into the consolation semifinal round.

Kolton Wilson, Landon Roof, Mavryc Morgan, Philip Gardner and Landon Ramos all were 0-2 on the day in the final competition of the calendar year for the Warriors.