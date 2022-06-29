Ettleman sharp, Cowboys use big inning to beat Stanton

The Sidney Cowboys scored five runs in the third inning in earning a 6-1 home win over Stanton Monday, June 27. Sidney softball also hosted Stanton, but it was the Viqueens earning the win by a 15-8 score.

The first eight Cowboys in the third inning reached on four singles and four walks. Cole Stenzel was Sidney’s leader on offense, finishing with three hits, including a double, two RBIs and a run scored. Seth Ettleman added two hits, an RBI and a run scored. Jacob Hobbie scored two runs and Elliott Aultman stole two bases for the Cowboys.

Ettleman was the complete game winner on the mound for Sidney. He struck out four and gave up just four hits, three walks and one earned run. There was just one error by the Sidney defense behind him.

The Cowboys improved to 7-9 on the season, 6-2 in the Corner Conference.

The Sidney Cowgirls gave up at least one run in six of seven innings and at least two runs in five innings as Stanton scored the game’s first nine runs. Sidney scored two runs in each of the final three innings, but that wasn’t nearly enough to bring the Cowgirls back.

Mia Foster had two of the nine hits to lead the Sidney offense.

Makenna Laumann took the loss in the circle, striking out five and giving up 12 hits.

The Cowgirls dropped to 6-9 on the season and 3-5 in the conference.