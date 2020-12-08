Ettleman takes tournament title at Treynor

Seth Ettleman won an individual title Saturday, Dec. 5, at the Treynor Tournament, leading the Warriors to a fifth-place finish with 100.5 points

The host Cardinals scored 161 points to win their home tournament, beating Panorama by three and St. Albert by four.

Ettleman won just two matches to earn the title at 106 pounds, beating Myles Beck of OABCIG by a 15-0 technical fall early in the third period and pinning Jameson Drake of Treynor in the second period.

Gabe Johnson took second at 113, the only other Warrior to win multiple contested matches on the day. Johnson lost his first match in the round-robin format, by fall to Zach Williams of St. Albert. He pinned his final two opponents.

Ethan Peters (132), Kyle Kesterson (138) and Joseph Thompson (170) all won one contested match for the Warriors.

Southwest Iowa travels to St. Albert for a quad Tuesday before competing in the Lenox Tournament Saturday.