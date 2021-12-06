Ettleman's title leads Warrior wrestling to 5th at Treynor

Seth Ettleman won all four of his matches by either fall or technical fall to win the 113 pound title, highlighting Southwest Iowa’s day at the Treynor Wrestling Invitational Saturday, Dec. 4.
Ettleman scored 17 points for his team in a round-robin weight class at 113. He won twice by fall and twice by technical fall without seeing a third period all day.
The Warriors finished fifth in the 11-team field with 82 points, beating out Corner Conference rival East Mills by two.
Treynor won the team title with 218 points, well ahead of runner-up Panorama’s 136.
The Warriors also had a pair of runner-up finishes with Gabe Johnson taking second at 120 and Cooper Marvel at 285.
Johnson won just one match on the day, pinning Panorama’s Landon Kirtley in the semifinals before losing a 12-3 major decision to St. Albert’s Zach Williams in the final.
Marvel earned a couple wins by fall in the first minute of his first two matches before losing by fall to Daniel Gregory of Treynor in the final.
Hadley Reilly added a third place finish for the Warriors at 160. Reilly earned two pins early to advance to the semifinals, where he lost by fall to Caleb Illiff of Treynor. Reilly won by injury default in the third place match.
Andreas Buttry, Philip Gardner, Kyle Kesterson and Kurt Speed all won one match in their respective weight classes for the Warriors.
Gardner was in a round-robin field at 132 and placed fourth, beating St. Albert’s Jesus Garcia in his final match.
Kesterson lost his first match at 145 to Treynor’s Kayden Dirks 8-6. He then earned a win by fall, but lost his final two matches by injury default.
Buttry and Speed didn’t earn any points for the team because they were the second Warrior to compete at 113 and 160. Buttry earned a fall over West Harrison’s James Kraft as part of a 1-3 day while Speed won a match by fall over James Vandevanter of Treynor and finished 1-2.
Brogan Alley and Dylan Linkenhoker were both 0-2 on the day for the Warriors.
The Warriors are back on the mat Tuesday in Glenwood to match up in a quad against three Hawkeye 10 Conference schools.