Ettleman's title leads Warrior wrestling to 5th at Treynor

Seth Ettleman won all four of his matches by either fall or technical fall to win the 113 pound title, highlighting Southwest Iowa’s day at the Treynor Wrestling Invitational Saturday, Dec. 4.

Ettleman scored 17 points for his team in a round-robin weight class at 113. He won twice by fall and twice by technical fall without seeing a third period all day.

The Warriors finished fifth in the 11-team field with 82 points, beating out Corner Conference rival East Mills by two.

Treynor won the team title with 218 points, well ahead of runner-up Panorama’s 136.

The Warriors also had a pair of runner-up finishes with Gabe Johnson taking second at 120 and Cooper Marvel at 285.

Johnson won just one match on the day, pinning Panorama’s Landon Kirtley in the semifinals before losing a 12-3 major decision to St. Albert’s Zach Williams in the final.

Marvel earned a couple wins by fall in the first minute of his first two matches before losing by fall to Daniel Gregory of Treynor in the final.