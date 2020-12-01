Eveland leads Fillies in season opening loss

The Shenandoah Fillies stayed in striking distance into the fourth quarter but couldn’t find enough offense to challenge Underwood late in a 44-27 loss Monday, Nov. 30, in the season opener for both teams.

The Fillies trailed 15-10 at halftime and 25-17 after three quarters, but the Eagles scored 19 points in the final eight minutes to pull away.

Underwood sophomore Leah Hall made seven 3-pointers to lead the Eagles with 23 points.

Allie Eveland scored 10 points and pulled down seven rebounds to lead the Fillies.

Eveland made three of her eight field goals and all four of her free throws. The rest of the team struggled offensively, shooting just 21% overall from the field and 57% from the free throw line.

Ava Wolf added six points and six rebounds while Sidda Rodewald put in five points, including the only made 3-pointer of the game for Shenandoah.

Rodewald and Brooklen Black led the Fillies with four steals each while Black also tallied two points, two assists and three rebounds.

Keelee Razee added two points and six rebounds. Reese Spiegel also scored two points to go with three rebounds.

The next three games are at home for the Fillies, starting Tuesday against Southwest Valley.