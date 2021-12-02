Eveland paces Fillies in road win over SW Valley

The Shenandoah basketball teams split a girl/boy doubleheader in Corning against Southwest Valley Tuesday, Nov. 30.

The Fillies earned a 54-46 win while the Mustangs fell 56-27 to the Timberwolves.

The Fillies started out strong, leading 19-10 after the first quarter and 32-21 at halftime. Southwest Valley used a 12-4 third quarter to get back into the game, but the Fillies finished strong.

Allie Eveland made all six of her field goal attempts to lead the Fillies with 13 points while adding five rebounds. Ava Wolf just missed a double-double with nine points and 12 rebounds for the Fillies while Lynnae Green also scored nine points and added three rebounds and three steals.

Macey Finlay and Reese Spiegel added eight points each for Shenandoah with Spiegel also contributing seven assists. Keelee Razee finished with five points and three rebounds. Kassidy Stephens also scored two points for Shenandoah. Brooklen Black didn’t score, but finished with four steals, four assists and three rebounds.

The Fillies improved to 2-1 with the win while Southwest Valley fell to 1-1.