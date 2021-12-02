Eveland paces Fillies in road win over SW Valley

The Shenandoah basketball teams split a girl/boy doubleheader in Corning against Southwest Valley Tuesday, Nov. 30.
The Fillies earned a 54-46 win while the Mustangs fell 56-27 to the Timberwolves.
The Fillies started out strong, leading 19-10 after the first quarter and 32-21 at halftime. Southwest Valley used a 12-4 third quarter to get back into the game, but the Fillies finished strong.
Allie Eveland made all six of her field goal attempts to lead the Fillies with 13 points while adding five rebounds. Ava Wolf just missed a double-double with nine points and 12 rebounds for the Fillies while Lynnae Green also scored nine points and added three rebounds and three steals.
Macey Finlay and Reese Spiegel added eight points each for Shenandoah with Spiegel also contributing seven assists. Keelee Razee finished with five points and three rebounds. Kassidy Stephens also scored two points for Shenandoah. Brooklen Black didn’t score, but finished with four steals, four assists and three rebounds.
The Fillies improved to 2-1 with the win while Southwest Valley fell to 1-1.
The Mustangs stayed close to the Timberwolves for a quarter, trailing 8-7, but saw Southwest Valley win the second period 17-5. The teams were even at 10 points each in the third quarter, but Southwest Valley outscored the Mustangs 21-5 over the final eight minutes for the final margin.
Camden Lorimor led the Mustangs with seven points off the bench. Nolan Mount added six to go with four rebounds.
Blake Herold added five points and seven rebounds for Shenandoah while Gage Herron put in three points. Beau Gardner and Zach Foster scored two points each while Mitchell Jones and Juan Cepeda both had one. Foster controlled five rebounds and Gardner ended with three. Evan Holmes didn’t score, but had a team best eight rebounds for the Mustangs.
The Mustangs dropped to 0-2 while watching Southwest Valley improve to 2-0.
The Fillies and Mustangs are on the road again Thursday to play Harlan in the Hawkeye 10 Conference opener.