The Sidney Cowboys weren’t able to take what could have been a huge step toward qualifying for the playoffs in a 62-32 loss to Exira-EHK.

Sidney quarterback Grant Whitehead threw five touchdown passes in a home game that was played at East Mills High School because the new sod at Sidney’s renovated field isn’t ready to go yet.

The Cowboys played right with the Spartans through the first half, trailing just 34-26 at halftime, but Exira-EHK pulled away in the second half.

Whitehead completed 19 of 33 passes for 243 yards and five touchdowns. He also threw two interceptions. Michael Hensley was Whitehead’s favorite target with nine receptions for 97 yards and three scores. Kolt Payne added four catches for 58 yards and a touchdown. Aiden Stenzel caught three passes and Braedon Godfread had two, including a touchdown.

Whitehead also led Sidney’s ground game with 63 yards on 16 carries. Hensley added 39 yards rushing on nine attempts.

The Spartans did their work on the ground, accumulating 379 rushing yards on 9.5 yards per carry. Alex Hansen rushed for 150 yards and three touchdowns on just six carries. Bryce Brabham added 97 yards on 16 carries.

Braedon Godfread led Sidney’s defense with 13.5 tackles and two tackles for loss. Mason Dovel recorded seven tackles and a fumble recovery. LaDarius Albright and Payne added 6.5 tackles each. Eliott Ward, Andreas Buttry and Isaac Hutt all finished with three tackles.

The Cowboys fell to 2-2 on the season and 2-1 in Class 8-Player District 10. Next for the Cowboys is another home game not at home as they step outside the district to play 2-3 Boyer Valley Friday in a game that will be played at Glenwood.