Falcons take two from Shenandoah baseball

The Shenandoah baseball team lost a tough 7-5 decision to St. Albert and then a 17-5 decision that was called after five innings because of the run rule in the nightcap of a Hawkeye 10 Conference doubleheader Tuesday, May 31.

In the opener, a three-run third inning gave the Mustangs a 3-2 lead. After the Falcons scored two to go back in front in the fourth, Shenandoah tied the game in the home fourth. The Mustangs added a run in the seventh, but it wasn’t enough to offset three runs over the final two innings by the Falcons.

Logan Dickerson started the opener on the mound for the Mustangs and gave up eight hits, two walks and six runs, two earned, in 5 1/3 innings. He struck out three. Camden Lorimor got the Mustangs out of trouble in the sixth and then gave up a run in the seventh. He struck out one in 1 2/3 innings.

Gage Herron had two of the six Mustang hits. Dalton Athen drove in two runs and Lorimor scored twice for the Mustangs. Hunter Dukes stole two bases.

The second game saw the Falcons pound three Shenandoah pitchers for four runs in the first inning, four more in the second and nine in the third.

Athen, Herron and Cole Scamman combined to pitch the first three innings before Jayden Dickerson came on for two scoreless frames to end the game.

Dukes and Herron had two hits each for the Mustangs, with Lorimor driving in two runs. Dukes and Scamman finished with a run scored and an RBI each.

The two losses dropped the Mustangs to 1-3 overall and 0-3 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference. They are back home Wednesday to take on Glenwood.