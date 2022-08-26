Fall Sports Gameday Preview: Friday, Aug. 26

Friday Preview

Football: Clarinda at Creston

Info to know: The high school football season opens this evening with the Cardinals making the trip to Creston to battle one of their Hawkeye 10 Conference rivals in a non-district game. The Cardinals are hoping to build on a 4-5 season and return their quarterback in Wyatt Schmitt, their top two rushers in Tadyn Brown and Schmitt and their top receiver in Isaac Jones. The Cardinals did lose four of their top five tacklers from last season with just Jase Wilmes back. The Panthers are coming off a 6-3 season a year ago. Looking at stats, the Panthers return their quarterback and although they lose their top rusher, the other three that rushed for at least 100 yards last season are back. It’s the opposite at receiver where the Panthers return their top guy and lost their next five. Creston returns three of its top four and five of its top seven tacklers from last season. Creston won last season’s meeting 18-6.

Football: Shenandoah at Missouri Valley

Info to know: The Shenandoah Mustangs open the season with their first of three non-district games as they make the trek to Missouri Valley. The Mustangs were 2-7 last year and are breaking in a new quarterback in Cole Scamman. Beau Gardner is the leading returning rusher and the Mustangs do have Blake Herold and Brody Cullin back, who combined for more than 1,250 receiving yards last season. Shenandoah has just two of its top four tacklers back, but also six of its top eight. The Big Reds were also 2-7 last season and have their quarterback and top two backs returning, including Alexis Manzo and his 1,250 yards rushing. Missouri Valley’s top two receivers and top four tacklers are gone. Missouri Valley won last season’s meeting 44-29.

Football: Wayne at Sidney

Info to know: The Shawn Thompson head coaching era begins in Sidney tonight as the Cowboys welcome in Wayne for a non-district game. This game is being covered live by Page County Newspapers. Look for an updated scoreboard during the game at the Page County Newspapers Sports Facebook page. Sidney’s only win of last season came against these Falcons 46-6 in the season opening game. The Cowboys are bringing in a new quarterback and Jeramiah Ballan is the top returning rusher and receiver after finishing second in both last season. Sidney lost four of its top five tacklers with only Nik Peters back. The Falcons are coming off a 0-8 season and actually had to forfeit two games last season. The Falcons do have most everybody back from last year’s team.

Football: Stanton/Essex at Martensdale-St. Marys

Info to know: Stanton and Essex start their fourth year of football together this evening with a long road trip to Martensdale-St. Marys for a non-district game. The Vikings were 6-3 and a playoff team last year, but have a lot to replace. They lost their quarterback, their top four rushers, top three receivers and top three tacklers. The Blue Devils were 7-2 last year and won a game in the Class 8-Player playoffs. They have a new quarterback this year, but do bring back their top two running backs and their second and third leading receivers. Martensdale-St. Marys’ top two and three of its top four tacklers are also back from last season. Stanton/Essex won last season’s meeting 54-14.