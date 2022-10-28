Fall Sports Gameday Preview: Friday, Oct. 28

Info to know: This is the Class 2A State Cross Country Championships, being held at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course in Fort Dodge. This meet is being covered live by Page County Newspapers. Look for result highlights during the meet at the Page County Newspapers Sports Facebook page. The Clarinda girls and boys are both in the field with the girls competing at 2 p.m. and the boys at 2:45 p.m. Shenandoah’s Hailey Egbert also competes in the girls field in her first career run at the state meet. Egbert is the first Shenandoah girl to qualify in three years. Clarinda’s Mayson Hartley is making her fourth career state run and looking to improve on the 11th-place medal she earned last year. She was 13th two years ago. Raenna Henke and Amelia Hesse will be making their second state appearance. For the Clarinda boys, this is Treyton Schaapherder and Kyle Wagoner’s second state competition. Hartley, Schaapherder and Wagoner are all ranked in the top 20 coming in with the top 15 earning individual medals. The Clarinda girls were eighth last year while this is the boys’ first state meet appearance in 16 years. The Cardinal girls come in ranked 13th while the boys are 15th in the field of 15.

Info to know: This is a second round playoff game in the Class 2A playoffs. The winner of this game advances to next Friday’s quarterfinal round to play the winner of this evening’s Greene County/West Lyon game. The Cardinals come in 6-3 and advanced to the second round with a 56-27 win over Roland-Story last Friday. They have won their last four, including scoring 50+ points in their last three games. The Lions are 9-0 and coming off a 57-0 win over Iowa Falls-Alden in the first round. The Lion defense has only given up double digit points once, and that was in a 38-17 win over West Lyon – a possible quarterfinal opponent – in Week 4. The 38 points scored in that game is also their lowest offensive point total of the season. Tadyn Brown’s incredible three-game run for Clarinda has him at 1,378 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns for the season. Wyatt Schmitt adds 485 rushing yards, 700 passing yards and 12 total touchdowns. Schmitt’s favorite target in the passing game is Isaac Jones, who has 25 catches for 477 yards and five touchdowns. Jase Wilmes leads the Clarinda defense with 45 tackles, 10 for loss. Karson Downey has accumulated 37 tackles, 5.5 for loss, with two interceptions and one fumble recovery. Jones has 36 tackles and six interceptions. Jones and Downey both have interception returns for touchdowns on the season. The Lions have two backs that lead the way offensively. Graham Eben has 972 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns while quarterback Zach Lutmer adds 837 yards and 15 scores. Lutmer also has 976 passing yards with 12 touchdowns. He hasn’t thrown an interception in 69 passing attempts this season. Eben has two punt returns for touchdowns on the season. The Lions don’t throw a lot, but when they do, they are usually big plays. Reece Vander Zee has 23 catches for 577 yards and seven scores. Isaiah Johnson and Andrew Austin combine for another 20 catches, five for touchdowns. Lutmer also leads the defense with 36 tackles, five for loss. Josh Elbert adds 34.5 tackles, 4 for loss. Kayden Van Berkum has another 34 tackles, nine for loss. The two teams haven’t played during the careers of the current players and don’t share any common opponents this season. The Lions and Cardinals haven’t played in the teams’ postseason history. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock was a quarterfinalist last year and lost in the championship game two years ago.