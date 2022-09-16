Fall Sports Gameday Preview: Friday, Sept. 16

Friday Preview

Football: Clarke at Clarinda

Info to know: It’s Homecoming in Clarinda and also the first game of the Class 2A District 8 season for the Cardinals. This game is being covered live by Page County Newspapers. Look for an updated scoreboard during the game at the Page County Newspapers Sports Facebook page. The Cardinals are 1-2 after beating Treynor 42-34 last week. The Indians are 3-0 with wins over Perry, Colfax-Mingo and Saydel by a combined score of 196-7. Tadyn Brown enters play with 387 yards rushing and three touchdowns for Clarinda while quarterback Wyatt Schmitt has 204 yards rushing , 201 yards passing and six total touchdowns. Isaac Jones has caught seven balls on the year for 148 yards and two scores. The Clarinda defense is led by Jase Wilmes with 18 tackles and three tackles for loss and Karson Downey with 17 tackles and two for loss. Jones adds 14 tackles, one interception and one fumble recovery. Jack Cooley is Clarke’s quarterback. He has completed 70% of his passes for 599 yards and eight touchdowns. Jesus Vega is his favorite target with seven catches for 240 yards and three scores. Shay Mathews gets most of Clarke’s work in the run game with 200 yards and three scores, but it’s Nate Saucedo who leads the team with 241 yards rushing and five touchdowns. Mason Fry is Clarke’s leading tackler with 14.5 tackles and 6.5 tackles for loss. Saucedo adds 10.5 tackles and KJ Fry has 10. Clarinda won last season’s meeting 40-7.

Football: Shenandoah at Red Oak

Info to know: The Class 2A District 8 season also starts for Shenandoah this evening as the Mustangs make the trip to Red Oak. Shenandoah comes in 2-1 after a 26-0 loss to Atlantic last week. Red Oak enters 3-0 with wins over Nodaway Valley, West Central Valley and Riverside by a combined score of 119-0. Shenandoah quarterback Cole Scamman has accumulated 486 passing yards and three touchdowns on the season. Blake Herold is his top target with 10 receptions for 190 yards. Jayden Dickerson leads the ground game with 158 yards and two touchdowns. Herold leads the defense with 34.5 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and two fumble recoveries. Beau Gardner adds 19 tackles and seven tackles for loss and Treyten Foster has four interceptions. Riley Fouts is the one of the top weapons of Red Oak’s offense with 628 yards rushing and seven touchdowns. Quarterback Chase Roeder has 386 passing yards and five scores. Braden Woods has hauled in eight passes while Dawson Bond has four catches, and all have gone for touchdowns. Bond also leads the defense with 36.5 tackles and 7.5 tackles for loss. Adam Baier adds 33.5 tackles and 5.5 tackles for loss. Red Oak won last season’s meeting 31-13.

Football: Griswold at Stanton/Essex

Info to know: It’s Homecoming in Essex as the Stanton/Essex Vikings play their annual game in Essex. The Vikings enter with a 2-1 record, 1-1 in Class 8-Player District 9, coming off a 34-24 win over East Union last Friday. Griswold is 0-3 overall and 0-2 in the district. The Tigers lost 65-14 to East Mills last week and also have lost to Bedford in district play. Joshua Martin leads Stanton/Essex in passing, but it was Nolan Grebin who threw for four touchdowns last week. Kywin Tibben is the top receiver with 14 catches for 128 yards and a score. Martin leads the ground game with 93 yards. Jonan Wookey paces Stanton/Essex’s defense with 34.5 tackles and a fumble recovery for a touchdown. Zane Johnson leads Griswold’s ground attack with 185 rushing yards and a score. Bode Wyman has 124 passing yards and two scores. Aiden Kennedy and Auden Wilson are the top targets in the passing game with a combined eight receptions for 147 yards and two scores. Look out for Kennedy and Mason Steinhoff on defense with Kennedy having recorded 17 tackles, three for loss. Stanton/Essex won last season’s meeting 60-12.

Football: Riverside at Sidney

Info to know: It’s also Homecoming in Sidney as the Cowboys welcome in Riverside in Class A District 7 action. Sidney enters at 1-2 on the season and 0-2 in the district while the Bulldogs are 0-3 overall and 0-2 in district play. Sidney is coming off a 55-6 loss to Earlham last week while Riverside lost to Mount Ayr 41-15. The Bulldogs have also lost to St. Albert in district play. Cowboy quarterback Andreas Buttry has passed for 186 yards and a touchdown with Braedon Godfread having hauled in seven receptions for 102 yards and the score. Jeramiah Ballan leads the ground game with 148 yards. Nik Peters leads the Sidney defense with 20 tackles. Riverside quarterback Grady Jeppesen has 586 passing yards and three touchdowns with Ayden Salais and Aiden Bell both already to double digit receptions on the season. Jaxon Gordon is the running back with 135 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Brody Zimmerman leads the defense with 19 tackles, 6.5 for loss. Landy Schoenrock adds 14 tackles. Riverside won last season’s meeting 24-0.