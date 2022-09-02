Fall Sports Gameday Preview: Friday, Sept. 2

Friday Preview

Football: Nodaway Valley at Shenandoah

Info to know: The Shenandoah football team is at home for the first time for their second of three non-district games this season. This game is being covered live by Page County Newspapers. Look for an updated scoreboard during the game at the Page County Newspapers Sports Facebook page. The Mustangs enter play at 1-0 after beating Missouri Valley 36-24 last Friday. Cole Scamman threw for 261 yards in the win while Jayden Dickerson and Beau Gardner were both just short of 100 yards on the ground. Blake Herold led the Mustang defense with 9.5 tackles. The Wolverines are 0-1 after a 54-0 loss to Mount Ayr last Friday. Dax Kintigh threw for 42 yards in the loss and they didn’t post any rushing stats. Boston Devault was Kintigh’s favorite target and also the team’s leading tackler with 11.5 stops, including 3.5 tackles for loss. The Mustangs and Wolverines met last season with Shenandoah winning 28-26.

Football: Clarinda at Underwood

Info to know: The Clarinda football team is on the road for another non-district game against another really good team as Underwood enters state-ranked in Class 1A. Tadyn Brown led Clarinda’s rushing attack last week with 91 yards in a 28-12 loss to Creston. Wyatt Schmitt rushed for 45 yards and passed for 46 while Karson Downey led the Cardinals with 7.5 tackles. The Eagles are 1-1 and are coming off a 58-14 win over Tri-Center last Friday. Alex Ravlin threw for 189 yards in the win while Sam Schoening led Underwood’s defensive effort. The Eagles had five back with at least 39 yards on the ground. The Cardinals lost 47-7 to Underwood last season.

Football: Southwest Valley at Sidney

Info to know: District play starts for the Sidney Cowboys as Southwest Valley enters town for the Class A District 7 opener for both teams. Sidney is 1-0 after a 21-16 win over Wayne last Friday. Jeramiah Ballan rushed for 75 yards while Andreas Buttry passed for 32 to lead the Sidney offense. Nik Peters led the Sidney defense with 7.5 tackles on the night. The Timberwolves are also 1-0 after beating Central Decatur 17-11 last Friday. Evan Timmerman led the Southwest Valley offense with 118 yards rushing and two touchdowns. He also passed for 41 yards. Colin Jacobs paced the Southwest Valley defense with seven tackles, including five for loss. He also intercepted a pass. The two teams matched up last season with Southwest Valley earning a 29-0 win.

Football: Stanton/Essex at Fremont-Mills

Info to know: District play also starts in Class 8-Player District 9 as the Stanton/Essex Vikings make the trip to Tabor to battle Fremont-Mills. The Vikings are 1-0 after a 20-8 win over Martensdale-St. Marys last Friday. Joshua Martin passed for 67 yards and a touchdown and Nolan Grebin finished with 45 receiving yards and 44 rushing yards. Jonan Wookey led the Viking defense with 11.5 tackles. The Knights are 0-1 after a heartbreaking 26-25 loss to CAM. Luke Madison led Fremont-Mills’ offense with 121 rushing yards. Taylor Reed passed for 31 yards and rushed for another 33 with a touchdown. Paxten VanHouten enters Week 2 as Fremont-Mills’ top defender with 10 tackles, three tackles for loss and one fumble recovery. Fremont-Mills won last season’s meeting 64-36.