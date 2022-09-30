Fall Sports Gameday Preview: Friday, Sept. 30

Friday Preview
Football: Murray at Stanton/Essex
Info to know: The Vikings step out of district to take on a Mustang team they are playing for the fourth consecutive year. The Vikings are 3-2 on the season and are coming off a 70-20 loss at Lenox last week while Murray is 3-3 and coming off a loss to Martensdale-St. Marys. The Vikings beat Martensdale-St. Marys earlier this season. Stanton/Essex also beat East Union who Murray lost to. Nolan Grebin has accumulated 424 passing yards and 222 rushing yards with 11 total touchdowns for the Vikings. He leads the team in both categories. Kywin Tibben is up to 24 catches for 213 yards and five scores. Jonan Wookey continues to lead the Stanton/Essex defense with 48 tackles, four for loss and two fumble recoveries, one for a touchdown. Gavin Ford has four interceptions, two for touchdowns. Caden Page leads the Mustangs with 371 passing yards and five touchdowns. Page is also one four backs with at least 250 rushing yards. Kendrick Mastin leads the team with 375 rushing yards. The Mustangs have rushed for more than 1,200 yards in six games. Gauge Mongar and Kace Patton are the top targets in the passing game with Mongar having four receiving touchdowns. Jared Frederick is the player to watch on defense. He has 46 tackles, five for loss and one fumble recovery for a touchdown. Zack Belden, Page and Mongar are also strong tacklers for Murray. Stanton/Essex won last season’s meeting 24-22.
People are also reading…
Football: Sidney at AHSTW
Info to know: A Sidney team that has lost four straight now travels to Avoca to take on unbeaten and state-ranked AHSTW. Sidney is 0-4 in Class A District 7 and is coming off a 56-6 loss to Mount Ayr last week. AHSTW hasn’t lost in four district games, including a 39-19 win over Riverside. The Vikings and Cowboys have played the same four district opponents so far this season. Sidney’s closest loss has been by 31 points while AHSTW’s closest win has been 20. Jeramiah Ballan leads the Cowboys with 272 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Andreas Buttry has 237 passing yards with Braedon Godfread having 10 receptions and was on the receiving end of both of Buttry’s passing touchdowns. Nik Peters continues to lead the Sidney defense with 31 tackles. Chace Wallace adds 24 with one fumble recovery. Luke Sternberg leads the AHSTW offense with 868 rushing yards on a 10.9 per carry average with 13 scores. Kyle Sternberg has 836 passing yards, 234 rushing yards and 14 total touchdowns. Cole Scheffler, Brayden Lund and Nick Denning all have double digit catches and at least scores. Denning leads the defense with 48.5 tackles. Aidan Martin adds 42.5 with three tackles for loss. Luke Sternberg and Denning have a combined six interceptions. AHSTW won last season’s meeting 44-6.
The Clarinda/Shenandoah game scheduled to be played in Clarinda has been canceled. Clarinda receives a forfeit win while Shenandoah is given a forfeit loss.