Fall Sports Gameday Preview: Friday, Sept. 30

Info to know: The Vikings step out of district to take on a Mustang team they are playing for the fourth consecutive year. The Vikings are 3-2 on the season and are coming off a 70-20 loss at Lenox last week while Murray is 3-3 and coming off a loss to Martensdale-St. Marys. The Vikings beat Martensdale-St. Marys earlier this season. Stanton/Essex also beat East Union who Murray lost to. Nolan Grebin has accumulated 424 passing yards and 222 rushing yards with 11 total touchdowns for the Vikings. He leads the team in both categories. Kywin Tibben is up to 24 catches for 213 yards and five scores. Jonan Wookey continues to lead the Stanton/Essex defense with 48 tackles, four for loss and two fumble recoveries, one for a touchdown. Gavin Ford has four interceptions, two for touchdowns. Caden Page leads the Mustangs with 371 passing yards and five touchdowns. Page is also one four backs with at least 250 rushing yards. Kendrick Mastin leads the team with 375 rushing yards. The Mustangs have rushed for more than 1,200 yards in six games. Gauge Mongar and Kace Patton are the top targets in the passing game with Mongar having four receiving touchdowns. Jared Frederick is the player to watch on defense. He has 46 tackles, five for loss and one fumble recovery for a touchdown. Zack Belden, Page and Mongar are also strong tacklers for Murray. Stanton/Essex won last season’s meeting 24-22.