Fall Sports Gameday Preview: Monday, Aug. 29

Info to know: The only event on this evening’s schedule takes place in Essex as Trojanette volleyball makes another attempt at earning their first win of the season taking on the Mustangs of North Nodaway. The Trojanettes played eight matches in last week’s first week of the season, winning just one set. Olivia Baker and Cindy Swain have been Essex’s top offensive options through the first week of the season with 22 and 15 kills respectively while Brooke Burns has totaled 54 assists. Baker also has double digit blocks while Tori Burns leads the Trojanette back row with 44 digs. This is the season opener for North Nodaway. North Nodaway won last season’s meeting between the two teams 3-1.