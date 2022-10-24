Fall Sports Gameday Preview: Monday, Oct. 24

Info to know: This is a Class 1A Region 2 semifinal match. The winner of this match advances to Wednesday’s regional final to play the winner of this evening’s match between Ankeny Christian and Tri-Center. This match is being covered live by Page County Newspapers. Look for an updated scoreboard during the match at the Page County Newspapers Sports Facebook page. The Cowgirls enter play with a 30-8 record and have 3-0 wins over Hamburg and Fremont-Mills so far in the postseason. The Wolverines are 28-9 on the season and have 3-0 wins over Essex and Griswold in regional play. Sidney stats leaders are Kaden Payne with 362 kills and 73 blocks, Avery Dowling with 828 assists, Emily Hutt with 425 digs and Fallon Sheldon with 40 aces. Emily Williams leads the Wolverines with 427 kills. Evelyn Stoakes and Jaimee Davis are other players to watch in the East Mills lineup. Miah Urban is the Wolverine setter with 768 assists. Williams also leads the team in digs with 416 on the season while Mia Goodman and Aspen Crouse are both approaching 300 digs on the year. Stoakes’ 81 blocks are most on the team with Davis adding 66. The Cowgirls have won two of the three meeting with the Wolverines last year. Both of Sidney’s wins were by a 3-2 margin while East Mills earned a 2-1 win.