Fall Sports Gameday Preview: Monday, Sept. 12

Info to know: The Clarinda and Shenandoah cross country teams make the short trip to Red Oak to compete in Red Oak’s annual invitational. There are about 10 teams in the field and the Clarinda and Shenandoah teams look to continue to show improvement as we’re into the middle stages of the season.

Info to know: The Essex and Sidney teams cross state lines into Tarkio, Missouri to run at East Atchison’s annual meet. The Essex boys are the only one of the coverage area teams here that has posted a team score this year and they look to make the move up against different competition than they have seen in their first three meets. The Sidney boys hope to have a few more in the lineup today.

Info to know: The Essex Trojanettes make the trip to Hamburg for a triangular that also includes Diagonal. The Essex/Hamburg match is a Corner Conference match. The Trojanettes are 1-10 on the season and 0-2 in the conference. They haven’t played since a loss Tuesday against Sidney. Stat leaders for Essex to start the week are Olivia Baker with 37 kills and 21 blocks, Brooke Burns with 82 assists and 20 aces and Tori Burns with 63 digs. Hamburg is 0-2 on the season and in conference play with their only two matches being losses to Griswold and East Mills – both by 3-0 scores - Tuesday. The Wildcats haven’t input any stats into Bound. Former Trojanettes Emma and Hailee Barrett are on the Hamburg roster. Diagonal is also just 0-2 and coming off a 3-1 loss to Mormon Trail Thursday. Taylor Lumbard and Lauren Burton are Diagonal’s top offensive options with Alaina Whittington setting up the Maroonette offense. Kira Egly and Lumbard lead the back row. Diagonal beat Essex 3-0 when the two teams met last year. This is Hamburg’s first year with a program in several years.