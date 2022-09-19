Fall Sports Gameday Preview: Monday, Sept. 19

Info to know: The Trojanettes return to the court and return home to take on a former Corner Conference rival. This match is being covered live by Page County Newspapers. Look for an updated scoreboard during the match at the Page County Newspapers Sports Facebook page. The Trojanettes are 2-12 on the season, but haven’t been on the court since a 3-0 loss to Fremont-Mills Tuesday. Trojanette stats leaders to start the week are Olivia Baker with 54 kills and 33 blocks, Brooke Burns with 130 assists and Tori Burns with 93 digs and 24 aces. Heartland Christian enters play with a 6-4 record and mainly plays just six athletes. The Eagles are coming off a win over Hamburg Friday. Madelyn Jundt and Grace Heffernan are the top hitters for the Eagles with Kayci Brennan doing most of the setting. The defense is pretty balanced with four athletes between 60 and 69 digs. All six that play have at least 12 aces. Essex won last season’s meeting 3-2.