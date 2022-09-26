Fall Sports Gameday Preview: Monday, Sept. 26

Info to know: This is a first round match in the Corner Conference Tournament. The winner of this match advances to tomorrow’s semifinal round in Sidney against the winner of tonight’s Stanton/Hamburg match. The loser will likely play in a consolation match tomorrow afternoon in Sidney. The Trojanettes are the tournament’s number six seed and enter play with a 2-14 record. They haven’t played since losing 3-0 to Griswold Tuesday. Essex stats leaders to enter the week are Cindy Swain with 58 kills, Brooke Burns with 151 assists, Tori Burns with 102 digs and 25 aces and Olivia Baker with 33 blocks. The Wolverines are 22-7 and the tournament’s number three seed. They are coming off a tournament championship in Bedford Saturday, which included wins over Stanton and Sidney, the two teams seeded ahead of them in this tournament. Emily Williams has surpassed 300 kills and Miah Urban is over 500 assists this year for East Mills. Williams also leads the team in digs while Evelyn Stoakes is East Mills’ blocks leader. The teams played earlier this season, a 3-0 East Mills win Aug. 25.