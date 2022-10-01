Fall Sports Gameday Preview: Saturday, Oct. 1

Info to know: The Shenandoah Fillies travel to Council Bluffs for the only coverage area event on the Saturday schedule. It’s an eight-team field that is split into two pools. Shenandoah is in Pool B with ADM, Denison and St. Albert. The Fillies will play each of those three schools and after pool play the teams will be ranked into a championship and a consolation bracket with all teams playing two more matches. The Fillies come into play with a 13-8 season record. The host Yellow Jackets are in Pool A with Lewis Central, Missouri Valley and Treynor.