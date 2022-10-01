 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Fall Sports Gameday Preview: Saturday, Oct. 1

  • 0
Shenandoah Mustangs/Fillies

Saturday Preview

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Volleyball: Shenandoah at Thomas Jefferson Tournament

Info to know: The Shenandoah Fillies travel to Council Bluffs for the only coverage area event on the Saturday schedule. It’s an eight-team field that is split into two pools. Shenandoah is in Pool B with ADM, Denison and St. Albert. The Fillies will play each of those three schools and after pool play the teams will be ranked into a championship and a consolation bracket with all teams playing two more matches. The Fillies come into play with a 13-8 season record. The host Yellow Jackets are in Pool A with Lewis Central, Missouri Valley and Treynor.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fillies fall at Red Oak

Fillies fall at Red Oak

The Shenandoah Fillies played two very competitive sets in Red Oak Tuesday, Sept. 27, in Hawkeye 10 Conference volleyball action. The Fillies …

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Women’s rights group demand Iran to be expelled from the World Cup

Recommended for you