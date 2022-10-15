 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fall Sports Gameday Preview: Saturday, Oct. 15

Sidney Cowboys/Cowgirls

Saturday Preview

Volleyball: Sidney at Lewis Central Tournament

Info to know: This is the final regular season event for any coverage area team as the Cowgirls travel to Council Bluffs for tournament play. This is an eight-team tournament with each team placed into one of two pools to start the day. The Cowgirls come into play with a 27-5 record are in Pool A with Glenwood, Lewis Central and Treynor. After pool play is complete, each team will get one additional match, with the two pool champions playing each other, the runners-up and on down to fourth place. Abraham Lincoln, Maryville, Missouri Valley and Stanton are in Pool B.

