Fall Sports Gameday Preview: Saturday, Sept. 10

Info to know: Shenandoah hosts its annual volleyball tournament today with six teams in the field. The field will be split into two pools with round-robin play beginning in each pool at 8:30 a.m. The top two teams in both pools will advance to the semifinal round. The day will end with a championship match as well as third-place and fifth-place matches. The Fillies enter play with a 4-4 record for the season and are joined in Pool A by Bedford and Fremont-Mills. Lenox, Missouri Valley and Panorama are in Pool B.