Fall Sports Gameday Preview: Saturday, Sept. 24

Saturday Preview
Cross Country: Clarinda at Harlan
Info to know: The Cardinals make the trip to Harlan for a weekend meet that consists of about 15 teams. The Clarinda teams are coming off strong showings in Creston Tuesday where the girls won the meet by one point and the boys finished second to Glenwood. The top athletes on both Cardinal teams have been competing well of late and hope to continue that as we’re less than three weeks from the Hawkeye 10 Conference meet, which is also in Harlan, and less than four weeks away from the state qualifying meet.
Volleyball: Sidney at Bedford Tournament
Info to know: The Cowgirls travel to Bedford for tournament play as part of an eight-team field. Sidney enters play with a 20-4 record and is coming off a win over Hamburg Thursday. They are matched up in Pool A with Bedford, St. Albert and Mid-Buchanan out of Missouri. Both pools consist of round-robin play with the top two teams advancing to the championship pool and the bottom two teams to a consolation pool. Corner Conference rivals East Mills and Stanton are both in Pool B along with Mount Ayr and Lamoni.