Fall Sports Gameday Preview: Saturday, Sept. 3

Info to know: Clarinda hosts its annual volleyball tournament with coverage area teams Shenandoah and Sidney also in the field. The coverage area teams make up half of the field with Maryville, Tri-Center and West Central Valley also competing. There will be two courts going in the high school and the tournament is a full round-robin with all teams facing off against each other with play beginning at 9 a.m. The Cardinals come in 1-2 on the season coming off a loss to Lewis Central Thursday. The Fillies are 2-0 after beating Creston Thursday and the Cowgirls are 8-2 after beating Stanton Thursday.