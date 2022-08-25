Fall Sports Gameday Preview: Thursday, Aug. 25

Thursday Preview

Volleyball: Essex at Southwest Valley

Info to know: The Essex volleyball team travels to Corning for its second triangular of the week and this one includes the Corner Conference opener against East Mills. Essex is coming off 2-0 losses to Bedford and Riverside Tuesday while this is the season opener for both the Timberwolves and Wolverines. Essex lost its only meeting last season against both Southwest Valley and East Mills.

Volleyball: Sidney at Tri-Center

Info to know: Sidney volleyball opens its season at Tri-Center this evening for a quad that also includes Glenwood and MVAOCOU. This gives the ninth-ranked Cowgirls a good early opportunity against some good competition. MVAOCOU opened its season Tuesday with a 2-0 win over Siouxland Christian and a 2-1 loss to Denison. These are the season opening matches for Tri-Center and Glenwood. Sidney was 1-4 against Tri-Center last season, including a loss in the regional final. The Cowgirls beat MVAOCOU and lost to Glenwood in the only meeting with both last season.

Cross Country: Sidney at Auburn

Info to know: The Sidney Cowboys open their cross country season in Nebraska in their first of several meets this season that take place across state lines. Sidney has no girls out for the sport this year, but just enough boys to field a team. It’s a young group with just a few returners that gets its first taste of competition today. Sidney is the only Iowa team in the field.