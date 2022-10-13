Fall Sports Gameday Preview: Thursday, Oct. 13

Thursday Preview

Cross Country: Clarinda and Shenandoah at Harlan

Info to know: The Clarinda and Shenandoah cross country teams make the trip to Harlan for the Hawkeye 10 Conference meet. This meet is being covered live by Page County Newspapers. Look for result highlights during the meet on the Page County Newspapers Sports Facebook page. Both teams are coming off a meet in Atlantic last Thursday, which saw nine of the 11 conference teams in the field. Of those nine teams, in the girls field Clarinda was fourth and Shenandoah eighth. For the boys, Clarinda was fifth and Shenandoah eighth. This is also the last regular season meet of the year ahead of next Thursday’s state qualifying meet, which will be held on Shenandoah.

Volleyball: Southwest Valley at Shenandoah

Info to know: The Fillies wrap up the regular season with a home match against the Timberwolves. This is change from the original schedule, which also had Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson in town for a triangular. The Fillies are 16-13 on the season and coming off a 3-1 loss Tuesday against Clarinda. Southwest Valley is 17-7 and coming off a Pride of Iowa Conference Tournament runner-up finish Tuesday in Leon where the Timberwolves beat Nodaway Valley 3-0 in a semifinal and then lost to Southeast Warren 3-1 in the final. Tierney Dalton and Charlee Larsen are the leading hitters for Southwest Valley with Ryanne Mullen doing all of the setting. Haidyn Top leads a balanced back row in digs with Maggie Haer not far behind. Dalton also leads the team in blocks. The Fillies won last season’s meeting 2-0.

Cross Country: Essex and Sidney at Mount Ayr

Info to know: The Essex and Sidney cross country teams wrap up the regular season in Mount Ayr. More than 20 schools are scheduled to be in the field. This is the final tune up for both teams ahead of next week’s state qualifying meet, which will be at Lake Icaria, north of Corning, and hosted by Southwest Valley.