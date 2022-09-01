Fall Sports Gameday Preview: Thursday, Sept. 1

Thursday Preview

Volleyball: Lewis Central at Clarinda

Info to know: After opening the season nine days ago, the Clarinda volleyball team is back in action for their home and Hawkeye 10 Conference opener. The Cardinals come in with a 1-1 record after beating Lenox and losing to Stanton last Tuesday. After those two matches, Addy Wagoner leads the Cardinals with seven kills while Taylor Cole has four digs and Brooke Brown five blocks to lead the team. Emmy Allbaugh leads the team in assists and aces. The Titans are 4-0 after four wins, all by a 2-0 score, at the Lewis Central Tournament Saturday. Maddie Bergman leads Lewis Central in kills, Addison Holt in digs and Elise Thramer in blocks. Brooke Larsen leads the Titans in assists and Anna Strohmeier in aces. The Cardinals and Titans met once last season with Lewis Central winning 3-0.

Volleyball: Shenandoah at Creston

Info to know: Shenandoah started the season with a sweep of Glenwood Tuesday and now hits the road to try for their second Hawkeye 10 Conference win of the season, which would eclipse last season’s conference win total. Creston comes in with a 0-5 record, 0-1 in the conference after losing to Kuemper Tuesday. Doryn Paup leads the Panthers in kills, blocks and digs. Brooklyn McKinney paces the Panthers in assists and Kadley Bailey leads them in aces. The Fillies and Panthers met once last season, a 3-0 Creston win.

Volleyball: Stanton at Sidney

Info to know: This one could be huge in determining the Corner Conference champion at the end of the season as a couple of teams that enter the day in the Class 1A state rankings square off. The Cowgirls are 7-2 and are on the court for a Corner Conference match for the first time this season. They are coming off a 3-0 win over Johnson-Brock Tuesday. Stanton is 5-2 on the season and 1-0 in the conference. The Viqueens last played Saturday when they split four matches at the Lewis Central Tournament. Jenna Stephens is Stanton’s leader in kills and blocks. Leah Sandin leads the Viqueens in digs, Kyla Hart in assists and Elly McDonald in aces. The Cowgirls and Viqueens squared off four times last season with Sidney winning three.

Volleyball: Mount Ayr at Essex

Info to know: The Trojanettes are also in action this evening and they are the one coverage area team not playing in conference. Essex is 1-8 and coming off a win over North Nodaway Tuesday. Mount Ayr comes in with a 2-0 record. The Raiderettes haven’t played since beating Bedford and Central Decatur last Thursday. Tegan Streit leads the Raiderettes in kills, Linsie Barnes in blocks and Olivia Huntington in digs. Kaylie Shields leads Mount Ayr in assists and Tabatha Henle in aces. The Trojanettes and Raiderettes squared off once last season, a 3-0 Mount Ayr win.