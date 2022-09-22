Fall Sports Gameday Preview: Thursday, Sept. 22

Thursday Preview

Volleyball: Clarinda at Creston

Info to know: The Clarinda volleyball team is back on the court this evening with a road match in the Hawkeye 10 Conference. The Cardinals are 10-10 overall and 1-5 in the conference and are coming off a 3-0 win over Mount Ayr Tuesday. Creston is 2-17 on the season and 1-4 in conference play. The Panthers last played Saturday in Red Oak where they lost all five matches they played. Doryn Paup is Creston’s leading attacker while Kadley Bailey and Brooklyn McKinney are the setters. Paup also leads the team in blocks and digs. The Cardinals and Panthers matched up once last season, a 3-0 Clarinda win.

Cross Country: Shenandoah at Tri-Center

Info to know: The Shenandoah cross country teams make the trip to Tri-Center for a meet that was originally scheduled to be run on Tuesday. The Mustangs and Fillies look to continue to make progress and are competing for the first time since last Monday. Damien Little Thunder and Hailey Egbert led the Shenandoah teams last time out.

Cross Country: Essex and Sidney at Nebraska City

Info to know: The Essex and Sidney cross country teams travel into Nebraska to compete in a cross country invitational that has 10 teams scheduled to compete. For Essex, it’s meet number two of the week and top runners Riley King and Tony Racine look to compete at the front of the field. This is Sidney’s first meet of the week and Flynt Bell looks to continue to be the leader for the Cowboys.

Volleyball: Sidney at Hamburg

Info to know: Today’s other volleyball match is in Hamburg as the Sidney/Hamburg rivalry is renewed. The Cowgirls enter play with a 19-4 season record, 3-0 in the Corner Conference while the Wildcats are 0-6 overall and 0-3 in conference play. Sidney is coming off a 3-2 Saturday at the Red Oak Tournament. Stats leaders entering the week for the Cowgirls are Kaden Payne with 194 kills and 37 blocks, Avery Dowling with 462 assists, Emily Hutt with 240 digs and Fallon Sheldon with 26 aces. Hamburg is coming off a 3-0 loss to Heartland Christian Friday. The Wildcats haven’t put any stats online this season. This is the first meeting between the schools in several years.