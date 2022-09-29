Fall Sports Gameday Preview: Thursday, Sept. 29

Info to know: Shenandoah hosts its annual cross country invitational on the district campus today. This meet is being covered live by Page County Newspapers. Look for result highlights during the meet at the Page County Newspapers Sports Facebook page. All four coverage area teams are at the same meet for the first time this season, in a field of 25 teams. All four teams look to continue to show improvement just three weeks ahead of the state qualifying meet.

Info to know: This is the Corner Conference Tournament championship match. This match is being covered live by Page County Newspapers. Look for an updated scoreboard during the match at the Page County Newspapers Sports Facebook page. The Cowgirls advanced to the final with a 3-0 win over Fremont-Mills Tuesday while the Wolverines advanced by beating Stanton 3-0 Tuesday. Sidney has a 24-5 record on the season while East Mills is 24-7. East Mills beat Sidney 2-1 Saturday in a semifinal match of the Bedford Tournament. Sidney beat East Mills 3-2 in the regular season conference match between the two teams Sept. 13.