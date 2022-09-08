Fall Sports Gameday Preview: Thursday, Sept. 8

Info to know: The Cardinals travel to Malvern for a non-conference volleyball match against a strong Corner Conference opponent. The Cardinals are 5-5 on the season, coming off a win over Denison and a loss to Kuemper Tuesday. East Mills is 13-3 this year and beat Griswold and Hamburg Tuesday. Emily Williams leads the Wolverines in kills with 113. She is hitting .368 on the season. Miah Urban does the setting for the Wolverines. Williams also leads the team in digs while Evelyn Stoakes has been strong at the net. East Mills earned a 3-0 win when the two teams matched up last season.

Info to know: The Cowgirls are home for the second time in three nights, this time against a powerful Nebraska program. This match is being covered live by Page County Newspapers. Look for an updated scoreboard during the match at the Page County Newspapers Sports Facebook page. The Cowgirls enter the day with a 14-2 record and are ranked ninth in Class 1A by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union. The Irish are ranked third in Class D2 by the Omaha World-Herald. They have a 7-1 record on the season are coming off a win over Diller-Odell Tuesday. Sacred Heart won last season’s meeting 3-0.