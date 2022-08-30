Fall Sports Gameday Preview: Tuesday, Aug. 30

Tuesday Preview

Volleyball: Glenwood at Shenandoah

Info to know: Shenandoah volleyball is the last coverage area team to open their season and they do it tonight at home against the defending Hawkeye 10 Conference champion. This match is being covered live by Page County Newspapers. Look for an updated scoreboard during the match at the Page County Newspapers Sports Facebook page. While the Fillies haven’t played yet, this is match number nine for the Rams and they come in with a 5-3 mark, including a 3-2 showing at the Harlan Tournament Saturday. Charley Hernandez leads the Rams in kills, McKenna Koehler in assists, Delaney Holeton in digs and Maddie Roenfeld in blocks. The teams met once last season with Glenwood earning a 3-0 win.

Volleyball: Johnson-Brock at Sidney

Info to know: The Cowgirls open the week with their home opener as they welcome in the Eagles from Nebraska. Sidney was 6-2 during the opening week of the season and is coming off a 3-2 showing at the Harlan Tournament Saturday. Kaden Payne leads the team in kills and blocks, Avery Dowling in assists and Emily Hutt in digs so far this season. The Eagles are 1-1 on the season and are coming off a split Thursday, beating Southern but losing to Falls City. Sidney won last season’s meeting 3-0.

Cross Country: Sidney at Plattsmouth

Info to know: The Cowboys travel into Nebraska for the second time this season for a meet that has 12 teams listed in the field. Andreas Buttry led Sidney last time out on a day when they just had three athletes in the field. The only other Iowa school listed in the field is Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln.