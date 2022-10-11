Fall Sports Gameday Preview: Tuesday, Oct. 11

Tuesday Preview

Volleyball: Clarinda at Shenandoah

Info to know: The Shenandoah/Clarinda volleyball rivalry is renewed this evening in the Hawkeye 10 Conference finale for both teams. This match is being covered live by Page County Newspapers. Look for an updated scoreboard during the match at the Page County Newspapers Sports Facebook page. The Fillies come in 16-12 overall and 4-5 in the conference while the Cardinals are 14-15 on the season and 3-6 in conference play. Shenandoah is coming off a loss to Lewis Central Thursday while Clarinda last played Saturday, winning two of six matches at the Indianola Tournament. Stats leaders to enter the week for Shenandoah are: Ashlynn Hodges with 194 kills, Aliyah Parker with 274 assists, Macey Finlay with 214 digs, Jenna Burdorf with 61 blocks and Peyton Athen with 39 aces. Clarinda stats leaders to enter the week: are Addy Wagoner with 205 kills, Emmy Allbaugh with 336 assists and 33 aces, Taylor Cole with 347 digs and Brooke Brown with 76 blocks. The two teams matched up back on Sept. 3, at the Clarinda Tournament with the Cardinals winning 2-0.

Volleyball: Stanton at Essex

Info to know: This is the regular season and Corner Conference finale for the Trojanettes as they welcome Stanton to town. Essex is 4-19 on the season, 1-4 in the Corner Conference. Stanton comes in 25-6 on the season and 3-1 in conference play. Essex is coming off a 1-2 Saturday at the Wayne Tournament while Stanton hasn’t played since beating East Mills last Tuesday. Essex stats leaders as the week begins are: Cindy Swain with 78 kills, Brooke Burns with 195 assists, Tori Burns with 144 digs and 32 aces and Olivia Baker with 37 blocks. Lauren Johnson and Jenna Stephens are the leaders of the Stanton offense with Kyla Hart and Ella McDonald sharing setting duties. Marleigh Johnson leads the Viqueens in digs while Leah Sandin and Lauren Johnson have been strong there as well. Jenna Stephens is Stanton’s top defender at the net. This is the first meeting of the season between the Viqueens and Trojanettes. Stanton won the only meeting last season 3-0.

Volleyball: Sidney at Griswold

Info to know: The Sidney Cowgirls can conclude an undefeated run through the Corner Conference and an outright conference title with a win at Griswold this evening. Sidney comes in 27-5 on the season, 5-0 in conference play while Griswold is 17-13 and 3-2 in the conference. Sidney is coming off a win over Fremont-Mills last Tuesday while Griswold was 2-2 Saturday at the CAM Tournament. Sidney stats leaders as the week begins are: Kaden Payne with 294 kills and 53 blocks, Avery Dowling with 682 assists, Emily Hutt with 347 digs and Fallon Sheldon with 38 aces. Makenna Askeland leads Griswold’s offensive attack while Carolina Arcia and Joey Reynolds split setting duties for the Tigers. Whitney Pennock leads the Tigers in digs and Gabbie Greiman in blocks. The Cowgirls and Tigers haven’t met yet this season. Sidney won the two meetings last season 3-0 and 2-0.