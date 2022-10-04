Fall Sports Gameday Preview: Tuesday, Oct. 4

Tuesday Preview

Volleyball: Shenandoah at Denison

Info to know: The Fillies make the long trip north to take on the Monarchs in a Hawkeye 10 Conference clash. Shenandoah enters play with a 15-11 record, 3-4 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference while Denison is 3-20 on the season and 0-6 in the conference. Both teams were at the Thomas Jefferson Tournament Saturday with Shenandoah going 2-3 and Denison 0-5. Shenandoah stats leaders entering the week are Ashlynn Hodges with 181 kills, Aliyah Parker with 254 assists, Macey Finlay with 200 digs, Jenna Burdorf with 57 blocks and Peyton Athen with 39 aces. Addison Inman and Kaitlyn Bruhn have nearly identical hitting numbers to lead Denison’s offense with Kaylie Baker handling the setting. Anna Wiges leads the back row defense with Inman and Maria Cardenas the top blockers for Denison. Shenandoah beat Denison 2-0 Saturday in Council Bluffs.

Volleyball: Essex at Iowa School for the Deaf

Info to know: The Trojanettes make the trip to Council Bluffs trying to snap a five-match losing streak as they battle the Iowa School for the Deaf. Essex is 2-16 on the season and is coming off a loss to Griswold last Tuesday. Essex stats haven’t been updated in more than a week, but as of the last update, stats leaders are Cindy Swain with 58 kills, Brooke Burns with 151 assists, Tori Burns with 102 digs and 25 aces and Olivia Baker with 33 blocks. The Bobcats and Trojanettes haven’t matched up this or last season.

Volleyball: Fremont-Mills at Sidney

Info to know: The Sidney Cowgirls can clinch at least a share of the Corner Conference regular season title with a Senior Night win against the Knights. The Cowgirls are 25-5 on the season, 4-0 in conference play and are coming off a Corner Conference Tournament championship last week. The Knights are 6-21 overall and 1-3 in the conference and coming off a fourth-place finish at the conference tournament. Sidney stats leaders to begin the week are Kaden Payne with 275 kills and 52 blocks, Avery Dowling with 611 assists, Emily Hutt with 332 digs and Fallon Sheldon with 36 aces. Teagan Ewalt leads Fremont-Mills in kills and blocks and is second in digs and assists. Mylie Hughes shares setting time with Ewalt and Ellie Switzer and Carlie Chambers are other players to watch offensively. Bella Gute leads the Knights in digs. The Cowgirls and Knights have matched up twice this season, a 3-0 Sidney win in last week’s conference tournament semifinal and a 2-1 Sidney win Sept. 17.

Cross Country: Sidney at Mound City

Info to know: The Sidney Cowboys cross into Missouri to take part in the Mound City Invitational. The Cowboys had just Flynt Bell in the field in their last meet Thursday in Shenandoah.